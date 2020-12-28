2 hours ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is elated to be back on the score sheet after a barren run in front of goal in the last few games.

Andre Ayew scored in Swansea City's 2-0 win over QPR on Saturday in the English Championship game.

The win sent the Swans to the second position on the league log four points adrift leaders Norwich City after an impressive run of results for Steve Cooper and his charges.

Just before the half time break the Ghanaian forward headed home a rebound after Jake Bidwell's header had come off the post following a Connor Roberts cross.

Striker Jamal Lowe made sure of the results after a quality pass from Grimes in the 54th minute of the game.

Andre Ayew took to his social media page to express his delight after returning among the goals.

3 points! Good to get back on the scoresheet 🙏🏽⚽️..we keep going👊🏽🦢 YJB⚪️⚫️

Ayew has plundered 8 goals and recorded 2 assists in 20 league appearances so far this season.

