Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew has sang the praises of interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo for qualifying the team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Dortmund Assistant coach was made the Black Stars manager in February and was charged to help the country reach the mundial.

After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach whiles George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani were made assistant coaches.

The new look technical team masterminded a qualification over fierce rivals Nigeria in a two legged play off game.

Andre Ayew missed the two legged play offs against Nigeria due to the red card he was shown at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon in Ghana's last match against Comoros.

The suspended Black Stars captain traveled with the team to Kumasi and was with them as he watched the match from the stands.

Ayew says that he is impressed with the good work the Dortmund assistant manager has done within the short time frame.

"We all saw that he did a great job, great is small, he did a very wonderful job. I had been with the team for three or four days before the game. I congratulate him so much. He changed a lot of little things on the pitch trying to find the solutions and it worked and we need to keep working", Ayew said in an interview with 3Sports.

He added: "Proud Ghanaian to have qualified the nation to the world cup because it has been a difficult time for us with the changes of coaches and hopefully we could get some stability and and work towards the goal with some style".

