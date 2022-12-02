11 minutes ago

Our head Coach Otto Addo has hailed the qualities of Andre Ayew, describing him as a Ghana legend following his consistent performances for the national team.

The Ghana captain made his Black Stars debut in August 2007 against Senegal in an International friendly and has gone on to make 112 appearances and scored 21 times for the Black Stars.

Andre Ayew is the only surviving member of the South Africa 2010 squad that played against Uruguay. He however, missed the tie due to suspension as Sulley Muntari took his place in the quarter final clash in Johannesburg.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Uruguay, Otto Addo mentioned that he has an undiluted respect for his captain.

‘’My relation with him (Andre) is like any other player. Surely, as a captain and also with the vice-captain, he speaks a little bit more, we have a good relation, nothing much to say’’.

‘’It’s a good relation, we respect each other, he respects me, I respect him. He has done a lot for the country; he is our record national player with the most caps so he is already a legend’’.

‘’He is helping me to integrate the new players to also put the system down which we choose. He has a lot of experience and so players like him and Thomas are helping a lot because it’s very, very difficult sometimes to have influence if you are on the sidelines in a big stadium, so we need these players to also help the younger players’’ Otto added.Andre Ayew will once again lead his charges to the battlefront on Friday, when Ghana take on Uruguay in the final group H game at Al Janoub stadium in Wakra.