1 hour ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew was not on the score sheet but was integral as he helped his Swansea City side as they push for promotion into the Premier League.

Swansea City moved back into the Championship's automatic promotion places as Conor Hourihane's early strike earned them a hard-fought 1-0 win over Luton Town.

The Aston Villa loanee struck his fifth Swansea goal after just three minutes at Kenilworth Road following good play from Yan Dhanda.

However, Nathan Jones' men caused plenty of problems and had a goal ruled out for offside, while Freddie Woodman was tested on numerous occasions in what was a gruelling encounter for the Swans.

But Steve Cooper's men kept their 18th league clean sheet of the campaign to earn all three points and move up to second in the table with what could prove to be a vital victory.

Following a turgid display at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, Cooper made five changes for the game in Luton.

A delighted Andre Ayew tweeted: "3points we keep going @ConorHourihane YJB"