1 hour ago

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew recently underscored the profound significance of the National Men’s Football Team to him and his family during a lecture on sports psychology at the University of Ghana, using his illustrious career as a focal point.

Ayew, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finalist and son of legendary footballer Abedi Ayew, along with his uncle, former Black Stars forward Kwame Ayew, emphasized the deep-rooted commitment and sacrifices he has made for the Black Stars.

“The national team is so important to my life, my family’s life because today a lot of big men in Ghana have come through the huge university here; our life isn’t through university and through school, our life, my family is about the game and from this country, not from anywhere else.

So when we know we have to wear this jersey, for me it’s all about sacrifices,” Ayew expressed passionately.

He further elaborated, “I don’t gain my bread, my family’s living wearing the national team colours. I wear these national colours with pride and honour.”

Despite currently being a free agent and not involved in the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Ayew’s words reflect his unwavering dedication to representing Ghana.

His commitment is driven by a sense of pride and honor, transcending financial considerations.