53 minutes ago

Ghanaian football star Andre Ayew has received Premier League recognition for reaching a remarkable milestone of 100 appearances in the prestigious English top-flight competition.

The 34-year-old captain of the Ghana Black Stars extended his record to 101 games in the Premier League while representing Nottingham Forest in their match against Brentford in late April. Ayew has achieved this feat by showcasing his talents across three different clubs: Swansea City, West Ham United, and currently Nottingham Forest.

Throughout his tenure in the English Premier League, Ayew has exhibited exceptional skills, scoring a total of 21 goals and providing 9 assists. His contributions have played a vital role in the success of his teams over the years.

Ayew initially joined Swansea City in 2015 before making a transfer to West Ham United. After a spell with Al Sadd in Qatar, he made a triumphant return to the Premier League in January 2023, signing a short-term contract with Nottingham Forest.

To commemorate his milestone, the Premier League presented Andre Ayew with a plaque, recognizing his outstanding achievement.