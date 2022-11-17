23 minutes ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew on Thursday, made history as Ghana’s outright most capped player.

The Al Sadd player who led Ghana to a 2-0 win over Switzerland lasted the entire duration and made significant strides in the game was presented with a commemorative jersey by President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku at the end of the game.

Andre Ayew made his debut in August 2007 against Senegal in an International friendly and went on to win the World U-20 Championship in Egypt where Ghana beat Brazil in the final to win Africa’s first gold medal in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The former Swansea City forward has scored 23 goals in 110 appearances for Ghana – making him the seventh all-time top scorer of the Black Stars. He was a member of Ghana’s Silver medal team at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola and the Quarter final squad at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Andre Ayew has played in Six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and two FIFA World Cup finals (2010, 2014).

He will lead Ghana at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals which kicks off in Doha this Sunday.

The Black Stars will play Portugal in their opening match on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group H matches.