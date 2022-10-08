1 hour ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has admitted he and Andre Ayew are not friends beyond the settings of the national team.

There have been several speculations in the media claiming that the pair do not get on well in the National camp.

The former Kayserispor forward debunked reports of any bickering between them but insisted that he isn't chummy with the Fenerbaçe attacker outside the national camp.

Gyan and Ayew's relationship further went sour when in 2019 then Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah stripped Gyan of the captaincy and handed it to Andre Ayew.

The former Sunderland ace retired from the Black Stars briefly but was convinced by the President Nana Addo to rescind his decision.

"Andre (Ayew) is not my friend but a teammate, I have my friends that we vibe and all that," he told Wontumi TV.

"I must confess that I have a good relationship with him, we sometimes talk about boxing matches but he is not my close friend. We have not talked to each other since my absence from the Black Stars," he added.

Gyan has been without a club for almost two seasons now since departing Legon Cities at the start of last season.

Africa's topscorer at the World Cup Gyan has signalled his intentions to go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals from 109 matches.