2 hours ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew, was last season on loan at Turkish giants Fernerbahce after his team Swansea City were relegated from the English Premier League the season before.

In Turkey things did not go so well for the Fernebahce team altogether but Andre Ayew was always the scape goat perhaps due to his wages which was reportedly high.

The Ghana captain was one of the most criticized names in Fenerbahce last season, but he seem to have found a new home at his parent club Swansea were he is reborn.

Andre Ayew, was hired with great hopes last season but ended up becoming a scapegoat and was one of the most criticized names at Fenerbahce.

Even at Fernerbahce were he was highly criticized he ended the season with 5 goal in 29 league game for Fernerbahce as a winger which was not too shabby.

Although Ali Koc had praised Andre Ayew for his personality, he was shown the exit at the end of the season.

With his return to Championship side Swansea,the experienced footballer has returned to form with an impressive output this term.

The 30-year-old attacker has scored 9 times in 21 official games and made 4 assists.