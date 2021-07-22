2 hours ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has touched down in Doha-Qatar to complete the final details and modalities of his transfer to Al Sadd.

The 31 year old forward will undergo his mandatory medical examination in the Gulf Region before putting pen to paper on his contract.

According to reports the former Swansea City ace will pocket a staggering $220,000 per week as his gross wages.

"Al-Sadd has reached an agreement to contract Ghanaian star Andre Ayew," the Qatari club said in a statement.

Andre Ayew who is joining the Qatari side will take home a huge signing on fee as the club will not pay any transfer fee since he is joining as a free agent.

The Ghana captain is expected to land in Qatar on Thursday morning and complete his deal before signing the contract.

Andre Ayew departed Swansea after departing Swansea City in the summer after their failure to qualify from the Championship.

He finished the 2020/2021 season as Swansea City's top goal scorer with 17 goals in 46 appearances for the Jack Armies.