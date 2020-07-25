1 hour ago

SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 25: Andre Ayew of Swansea City applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Birmingham City at the Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has been named in the 2019/2020 Championship team of the year by football statistical website whoscored.com.

The forward has been immense in what seemed an unrealistic target to reach the Championship playoff spot before the restart of the league.

Andre Ayew scored an impressive 15 goals while providing seven assists as the Welsh side secured the last play off spot available.

It was an interesting final day to the Championship season as the Swans who were considered outsiders in the race for the play offs surpassed Sabri Lamouche's side to take the last spot on goal difference.

Andre Ayew's goals and contribution was vital for Steve Cooper's side as they grabbed a total of 16 points from when the league restarted after the coronavirus break.

The Black Stars captain was given a rating of 7.35 by whoscored.com for his brilliant display this season.

Swansea will play against Brentford in the semi finals of the Championship playoff.

Below is the full team of the season.

Goalkeeper: Marek Rodak (Fulham)

Right-back: Luke Ayling (Leeds)

Centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall)

Centre-back: Sean Morrison (Cardiff)

Left-back: Joe Bryan (Fulham)

Right midfield: Andre Ayew (Swansea)

Central midfield: Matheus Pereira (West Brom)

Central midfield: Eberechi Eze (QPR)

Left midfield: Said Benrahma (Brentford)

Striker: Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Striker: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)