Ghana captain and Nottingham Forest player Andre Ayew missed a last-gasp penalty to reduce the 3-1 deficit against Tottenham Hotspurs at the New Tottenham Hotspurs stadium on Saturday.

The Ghanaian forward joined his former Swansea manager Steve Cooper in the January transfer window as a free agent.

Ayew was introduced into the game after the first half as he came on for Mangala but his notable contribution was missing the penalty that would have made the game 3-2.

Kane broke the deadlock with a trademark header from Pedro Porro's delivery before netting his 20th league goal of the season from the penalty spot following Joe Worrall's foul on Richarlison.

Son Heung-min increased Spurs' advantage in the second half when he steered Richarlison's cross into the bottom corner, before Worrall pulled a goal back for Forest with a powerful header.

The visitors were denied a second consolation by Fraser Forster, who saved Andre Ayew's late penalty after Dejan Kulusevski's handball.

Andre Ayew missed a penalty for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in their final group game against Uruguay when the score was 0-0.