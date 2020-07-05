2 hours ago

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has been named in the Sky Bet Championship team of the week done by football statistical website Whoscored.com

The Swansea forward has been in superb form since the resumption of the league following the coronavirus induced break.

Dede Ayew played in all three matches the Swans played in the month of June featuring in his sides emphatic three nil victory over Middlesbrough in a game which the Ghana captain scored and provided an assist.

The Swansea vice captain also played in games against Luton Town and Millwall with the Swans recording a defeat and a draw respectively.

Despite the mixed results in those two games the Ghana captain was a stand out player for the Welsh club.

His impressive form coupled with that of the entire team has made Swansea an unlikely contender for the last play off spot in the Championship.

Whoscored.com rated the talented forward at 7.62 and is the only Swansea City player to make the team of the month June.

Andre Ayew has scored 14 goals in 38 matches in the Championship for Swansea City this season providing 6 assists.

?s=20