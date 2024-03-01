2 hours ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been honored as the Le Havre Player of the Month for February, following a series of outstanding performances during the period.

Despite a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign, Ayew showcased his exceptional talent for the French side, earning him this prestigious recognition.

His standout moment came with a remarkable acrobatic goal against FC Lorient, a strike that was later voted as the best goal of the month in the French Ligue 1.

Ayew continued to impress with another memorable header in the French Cup, concluding the month with a total of three goals to his name.

With three goals in 10 appearances across all competitions, Ayew has reaffirmed his status as a beloved figure among fans and demonstrated his enduring quality as one of the league's top attackers.

His consistent contributions have been vital to Le Havre's success, and supporters eagerly anticipate his future performances.

Ayew is expected to feature prominently in Le Havre's upcoming fixture against Brest on Sunday, March 3. Given his current form, he could play a pivotal role in the club's pursuit of further success.