Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has named his starting lineup for Ghana's penultimate African Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

In the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations clash against Madagascar, Ghana will be led by captain Andre Ayew. The former Nottingham Forest player will play in an advanced position, operating behind striker Jordan Ayew, in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

There will be a debut for defender Patrick Kpozo, who currently plays for a club in Moldova, as the left back. Denis Odoi will be deployed on the right side of the defense. In central defense, Daniel Amartey and Joseph Aidoo will form the partnership.

The midfield duo will consist of Thomas Partey and Salis Abdul Samed, who will work in the heart of the pitch. On the wings, Kamal Deen Sulemana and Joseph Painstil will provide width and support. Jordan Ayew will lead the attack, with captain Andre Ayew operating behind him.

The Group E encounter between Madagascar and Ghana will take place at the Barea Stadium in Antananarivo, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm local time.

A victory in this match will secure Ghana's qualification for the next Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire.