2 hours ago

Ghana captain has been presented with a framed Ghana jersey to mark his 100th appearance for the senior national team, the Black Stars ahead of the South Africa match.

Ayew becomes the second most capped Ghanaian player in history after playing in Ghana's World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

The Al Sadd star made his Black Stars debut under Claude Le Roy in 2007 coming on as a substitute against Senegal.

Since his debut, he has become a key figure for the four-time African champions and has gone on to making his 100th appearance.

He is now second behind legendary Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan, who was capped 109 times in a glittering career that lasted almost two decades.

Ghana is currently playing against the Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast stadium as the West African nation seeks to secure win and progress to the World Cup playoffs.