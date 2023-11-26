10 hours ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew had a debut to forget for Le Havre in the French Ligue on Sunday as he was given a red card minutes after coming on in the game against Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau.

The Black Stars captain was introduced into the match in the 65th minute, replacing Loïc Négo. However, just two minutes later, Ayew received a red card for a dangerous tackle on an opponent player.

The former Marseille and Swansea City star's hopes for a positive start to his return to France were dashed as his involvement in the game was cut short due to the red card.

Ayew, who led the Black Satellites to clinch the FIFA U20 World Cup for the first time in African history, is expected to miss some upcoming games for Le Havre after picking up a straight red card in the week 13 fixture.

Despite the disappointing debut, the experienced Ghanaian forward will be eager to bounce back stronger, and Le Havre, counting on his expertise, will look to overcome this setback in their bid for survival in the league.

Ayew, aged 33, joined Le Havre as a free agent before the November international break, having recently left Premier League side Nottingham Forest.