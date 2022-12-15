3 hours ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has swiftly returned to his club side following Ghana's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars bowed out of the tournament at the group stage after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay and a win over Korea.

Ghana finished bottom of the group as Andre Ayew missed a decisive penalty in the last group game against Uruguay.

He apologized for his penalty miss and apologized afterward as Andre Ayew admitted that a close ally had passed on prior to the game which had a toll on him.

Andre Ayew featured in all three matches Ghana played as he scored Ghana's first goal in the 3-2 defeat against Portugal.

The Ghanaian has started training with his club side as they prepare for the return of the Qatari League after the World Cup ends on Sunday.

He became Ghana's most capped player in November this year surpassing Asamoah Gyan in the 2-0 friendly win over Switzerland.

Andre Ayew will be back in action on December 23 when Al Sadd take on Qatar SC.