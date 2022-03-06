3 hours ago

Black Stars captain and Al -Sadd forward Andre Ayew continued his sublime form for his side as he netted once again on Saturday.

Andre Ayew scored as his side defeated Al Ahli 4-0 to advance to the semi- finals of the Emir Cup.

Al Sadd who are the defending champions will meet Al Duhail who defeated Al Sailiya 4-1 at the quarter final stage on Sunday.

Abdelkarim headed in the opening goal as early as third minute, with a cross from the right by former Spanish international Santi Cazorla.

Andre Ayew gave Javi Garcia's side the second goal with a header two minutes after the first goal.

After the break, Al -Sadd made it 3-0 as former Qatar international Tabata scored Al Sadd’s third goal in the 75th minute, after a pass from the right by Cazorla.

Afif made it 4-0 in the 78th minute with a fine goal to seal the game for his side.

Andre Ayew was taken off in the 84th minute of the game but has now scored 15 goals for his side in 20 matches across all competitions.