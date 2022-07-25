18 minutes ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was on target for his Qatari side Al Sadd in a pre-season friendly match against Al-Arabi.

Al Sadd defeated Al-Arabi by 4-1 in a match played on Monday, as part of the preparations for the start of the 2022-23 QNB Stars League season.

Guilherme Torres, Andre Ayew, Baghdad Bounedjah and Rodrigo Tabata scored the goals for Al-Sadd, while Al-Arabi’s lone goal came from Aaron Boupendza’s penalty kick. The first half had ended with Al-Sadd leading 2-1.

Andre Ayew who ended last season as the club's top scorer scored his third goal in pre-season signaling his intent for the coming season.

It was a one-sided game that was dominated by the Qatari side for the most part of the friendly encounter.