1 hour ago

Ghanaian international, Andre Ayew continued his impressive scoring form for Swansea City in 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday.

The Swans took the lead as in the opening 8 minutes of the encounter courtesy a left footed shot from Liverpool loner Rhian Brewster.

Sammy Ameobi then restored parity for Nottingham in the 20th minute with a shot from outside the box before Andre Ayew increased the tally for the Wales outfit on the stroke of half time from the penalty spot.

Ameobi again levelled for Forest in the 55th minute with a left footed strike from outside the penalty area.

Swansea City were reduced to men in the 82nd minute as referee O. Langford gave Kyle Naughton the red card for a challenge on Mighten.

The result further dents Swansea's hope of securing a play off spot, leaving them 3 points and two places behind the final play off Berth.