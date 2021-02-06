48 minutes ago

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew capitalised on Tim Krul's error to put Swansea City ahead late in a fairly even first half.

Conor Hourihane then made it three goals in as many league games since joining Swansea on loan from Aston Villa with a supreme long-range drive.

Norwich battled hard to respond but are now winless in three league matches.

Daniel Farke's team would have gone seven points clear at the top of the table with victory, but instead are left looking over their shoulders at Swansea, who climb back into the automatic promotion places and have a game in hand.

This meeting of two sides who like to play possession football promised much and did not disappoint in an open, entertaining first half.

It is the 9th goal Andre Ayew has scored for Swansea City this season in the Champions while providing two assists.