34 minutes ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew atoned for a penalty miss with a stunning goal to ensure Swansea City hold the advantage in their Championship play-off semi-final against Brentford after beating the Bees 1-0 in the first leg at the Liberty Stadium.

Both sides created numerous chances in what was an enthralling feast of second tier entertainment in South Wales.

It looked on course to end goalless after Ayew had a penalty saved by David Raya in the second half shortly before Thomas Frank's side had Rico Henry sent off.

But Ayew struck a sweet winner in the 81st minute to give Swansea the lead at the midway point of the two-legged tie.

It was a fixture that had produced an average of four goals-per-game over the course of the five meetings between the sides since the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign.

And while the post-lockdown form of both the Swans and the Bees was hugely impressive, it was the hosts that went into the game having won their last two regular season outings, with Frank's men tasting defeat in each of their final two.