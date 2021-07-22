1 hour ago

SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 13: Andre Ayew of Swansea City celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Swansea City and Northampton Town at the Liberty Stadium on August 13, 2019 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has hit the jackpot with his transfer to Qatari side Al-Sadd as reports indicate that he will be pocketing a whooping $220,000 per week as his wages.

He will sign a three year contract that will fetch him in excess of more than $10million which will make him one of Africa's richest players with bonuses and other incentives.

The 31 year old forward will undergo his mandatory medical examination in the Gulf Region before putting pen to paper on his contract.

Andre Ayew who is joining the Qatari side will take home a huge signing on fee as the club will not pay any transfer fee since he is joining as a free agent.

The Ghana captain is expected to land in Qatar on Thursday morning and complete his deal before signing the contract.

Andre Ayew departed Swansea after departing Swansea City in the summer after their failure to qualify from the Championship.

He finished the 2020/2021 season as Swansea City's top goal scorer with 17 goals in 46 appearances for the Jack Armies.

Highest paid African players in 2021

1.Pierre Aubameyang (Arsenal)- £350,000 per week

2Cedric Bakambu (Beijing Guoan)- £307,000 per week

3.Thomas Partey (Arsenal)- £230,000 per week

4.Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)-£200,000 per week

5.Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)-£200,000 per week

6.Odion Ighalo (Al Shabab)- £190,000 per week

7.Sadio Mane (Liverpool)-£150,000 per week

8.Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)-£140,00 per week

9.Wilfred Zaha (Crystal Palace)-£130,000 per week

10. Naby Keita (Liverpool)- £120,000 per week

All these figures with the exception of Odion Ighalo attracts almost 50% tax whiles Ayew’s $200,000 a week deal is tax free with easily attainable bonuses like appearances and goals scored per game.