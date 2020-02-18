2 hours ago

Swansea City winger Andre Ayew has issued a determined statement following his side’s 4-4 draw with Hull on Friday night which extended their winless run to five matches.

Steve Cooper’s side thought they had edged to victory over the Tigers following Rhian Brewster’s late strike, but the South Wales outfit then switched off at the death which allowed Hull striker Tom Eaves to poke home an equaliser for his side.

The draw means Swansea have now collected a total of just three points from their last five league outings, with four of these games having come against sides languishing in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Ayew has been one of the Swans’ key performers so far this campaign given he is has already netted 12 goals in his 32 outings, but the Ghana international has only managed to find the back of the net once in his last nine matches.

However, the 30-year-old has now taken to Instagram to admit that Swansea’s performances have not been good enough of late, while he also shared an inspirational message with the aim of lifting his side during this testing period.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8qzqi3A9o6/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=2DD55425-026B-4300-BF8E-A170CE726DF6

The 12-goal attacker said: “Most of the important things in the world has been accomplished by people who have kept on trying where there seemed to be no hope at all.

“I know our performances have not been the best lately but we can not give up, we will give our best and will fight till the end. Come on JackArmy.”