2 hours ago

SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 25: Andre Ayew of Swansea City applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Birmingham City at the Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Andre Ayew has been named Swansea City Supporters’ Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season in the club’s end-of-season awards for the 2019-20 campaign.

The Ghanaian enjoyed a superb year, netting 18 goals in all competitions and setting up seven more as he helped Steve Cooper’s side reach the Championship play-offs.

The 30-year-old came out on top in the fan vote for their player of the season, and was also handed that accolade by his team-mates.

In addition, Ayew also took the club’s Top Goalscorer award, and the Away Player of the Season prize.

The awards were held virtually this year as the original awards event – in conjunction with the Executive Fundraising Committee and Supporters Trust - was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Ayew's season was full of inspirational displays and memorable moments, ranging from his superb assists for Bersant Celina and Sam Surridge in a win at QPR, a late winner at Luton and a simply stunning strike to sink Brentford in the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

One award he did not scoop, however, was the Goal of the Season award. There were a number of contenders that could have made the final four but – following a Twitter vote – Wayne Routledge’s magnificent lofted finish on the final day of the regular season at Reading took top billing.

Striker Rhian Brewster scooped the Best Newcomer award after scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances during his loan spell from Liverpool over the second half of the campaign.