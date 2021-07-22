1 hour ago

Black Star Skipper Andre Dede Ayew will wear the number 24 Jersey at his new club Al Sadd.

It marks a shift from his regular number 10 jersey, which he has been familiar with, both at the Black Stars and his former club Swansea.

The 31-year-old completed his move to the Qatari top-flight club on Thursday after passing mandatory medical tests in Doha.

The former Swansea City talisman signed a bumper deal as he made a suprised move from Europe to the Arab world.

He joined Afriyie Acquah and Christian Atsu, who earlier secured respective bumper deals with Saudi top-flight clubs.

Ayew, who left Swansea as a free agent is reported to a three-year that will earn him $220,000 per month, which is non taxable.

He will have the opportunity to tap into knowledge of Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez. The World Cup and multiple Champions League winner has been head coach of Al Sadd since he hanged his boots in 2019.