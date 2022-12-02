1 hour ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has revealed that his captain Andre Ayew will be vital in his side's clash against two-time champions Uruguay.

Andre Ayew is the only player currently in the squad who experienced the events of the 2010 FIFA World Cup clash against Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

The grudge match between the two sides will stir up a lot of emotions later this afternoon but a lot is at stake for the two sides.

Ghana will need a draw to qualify if Portugal avoids a defeat in their game against Korea which will be played simultaneously.

In South Africa 12 years ago, Uruguay reached the semi-finals after ousting Ghana on penalties.

There was a corner for Ghana late in the game and after a series of headers, Dominic Adiyiah's header was heading into the net only for the cynical Luis Suarez to palm it away like a goalie.

A penalty was awarded and the Uruguayan striker was sent off, up stepped Asamoah Gyan who had earlier in the tourney scored a penalty against Australia but this time he could only smash the upright despite sending Fernando Muslera the wrong way.

Since then Asamoah Gyan despite being Ghana's all-time topscorer has been bearing the cross as the villain but the architect in chief of all the chaos Luis Suarez has absolved himself of any blame claiming he did not take the penalty and was duly punished for his handball with a red card.

"Andre will be important for us just like everybody. It’s about a team. He lived it and experienced what happened in 2010," coach Otto Addo told ghanafa.org.

"We know with team work and hard work we can achieve a lot in this World Cup."

The game will kick off at 15;00GMT.