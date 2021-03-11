3 hours ago

The 90-time Ghanaian team player André Ayew and his club Swansea are in the middle of the fight for promotion to the English Premier League. And the 31-year-old is duly involved in his team's good record.

Last Saturday at Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales. After 40 minutes, André Ayew gives his team a 1-0 lead in a hard-fought game. The second half is very close and with slight advantages for the guests from Middlesbrough. In the first minute of stoppage time, “Boro” equalized through Sam Morsy. But in the 97th minute (!) Swansea strikes back again: André Ayew scores a penalty for the 2-1 winner, which keeps Swansea in third place in the extremely tight championship. How close the game was can be seen from the live trends from overlyzer.com.

Third penalty goal in three games

In the last three games Ayew has been the "Mister Reliable" for the Welsh from the penalty spot. Last week he scored the winning goal from a penalty in the 96th minute in the away game at Stoke City. Before that, he also scored from the point in the 3-1 loss to Bristol City. In the current season Ayew scored 13 goals in 32 games and is Swansea’s top performer in terms of scoring and alongside players like Jamal Lowe, Jake Bidwell and Matt Grimes one of the club’s most important men.

Best season in England?

This is Ayew's fourth season at Swansea City. In his Swansea breaks, the striker had played in Turkey for Fenerbahce Istanbul and for Premier League club West Ham United. The current season could be the most successful for Ayew in England. Last season he scored 15 goals for Swansea. A mark that he should easily surpass in 2020-21.

Swansea on the way up

Swansea City's greatest asset, however, is their strong defense. In 33 games, the team conceded only 24 goals, which together with Watford provides the best defense in the league. The table runner-up Watford is only one point away, but Swansea has two games less than the "Hornets". League leaders Norwich City are already ten points ahead of Watford after an impressive winning streak. With two wins in the supplementary games, Swansea can also surpass Watford by five points.

Until the “final” on the last matchday

The fight for promotion to the Premier League will be very tough for Ayew and Swansea. There are three away games waiting for the team within the next seven days. A promotion decision could possibly be made not until on the last matchday when Swansea meets Watford away. Swansea will have to play 13 games over the next 60 days and Ayew will play a central role. Because of the great mental stress in this dense game calendar, veterans like Ayew are in great demand.

Return to the Premier League after three years?

If the promotion succeeds, Ayew would have a chance of returning to the English Premier League after three years. In the current and last season he only played in the championship for Swansea, before that for Fenerbahce Istanbul in the Turkish Süper Lig. Ayew scored a total of 21 goals for Swansea and West Ham in the English top division.

Expiring contract

It is still unclear whether Ayew would accompany his club Swansea City into the Premier League. The national team striker's contract is expiring and the number 10 has not yet been able to agree on a new contract with Swansea. In October 2020 there were rumors of a transfer to West Bromwich Albion or Brighton. In the previous year, German clubs such as Werder Bremen and Schalke 04 and also the Serie A top side Lazio Rome were interested in Ayew. While his contract with Swansea may not be renewed, he doesn't have to worry about a strong employer. Especially not after this remarkable season.