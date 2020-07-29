1 hour ago

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew missed out on the Championship play off final after his Swansea City side lost the second leg of their semi-final tie away at Brentford City on Wednesday night.

The former Westham United attacker lasted the entire duration of the game but could not help the Swans hold on to their 1-0 first-leg advantage.

Brentford went on to win 3-1 and secured progress at the expense of the Wales based club on a 3-2 aggregate score line.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew’s compatriot Tarique Fosu celebrated with his Brentford side despite lasting the entire duration of the bench at Middlesex.

Two quick first half goals made the task a daunting one for Swansea City who conceded the third midway into the second half before Liverpool loanee Ryan Brewster pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Fosu celebrated with the side at the final whistle as Andre was left disappointed.

Fosu, a former Reading player, was handed his debut Ghana call up by C K Akonnor in March but he couldn’t make the trip to the West African nation to honour the invitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic which led to suspension of football events in the world.

He has scored once in 10 league appearances for Brentford this season.

Brentford will have to wait for the winner of the tie between Cardiff City and Fulham which comes off on Thursday.