40 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom made an injury return after two months lay off in Reading's 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Championship on Friday evening.

The full back has been out with a knee injury that has kept him out of action for a while now.

He was an 89th minute substitute for Tom Homles in a match Reading won with ease against fellow promotion chasing Bournemouth.

The 29 year old last played for Reading in the 3-0 defeat to Stoke City on 11th November,2020.

Reading won the match with goals from Josh Laurent, Tom McIntyre and Lucas Joao before Junior Stanislas scored a free kick in the 85th minute which turned out to be a consolation goal.

The win see Reading FC remain in 4th position with 47 points, while Bournemouth are 6th with 42 points from 29 matches.