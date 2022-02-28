53 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Angle Group of Companies , Dr Kwaku Oteng has donated an amount of 10,000 Ghana Cedis to Ghana Deaf National Team

Dr Kwaku Oteng presented the physical cash to the Officials of the Ghana Deaf Rugby Association led by Mr Wilson Agbesi the Acting Secretary General of the Association.

Mr Kwaku Oteng speaking: " I reallying feel touched any time I come across our brothers and sisters in the disability fraternity and especially Deaf people , I can confidently say that disabled people are very hard working when given the opportunity to work in a conducive atmosphere and I am happy to see lot of persons with disability in sports and I think that is good for us as a country as far as inclusion is concern .It is in view of this that I have given employment to some good number of the deaf in my company and I have never regret ed it because they are hard working and always put in their best.

Dr Oteng made it clear that the donation is his personal support to the Team as much as their preparations towards the international friendly with their Wales counterpart which he understands is a preparations towards the 2023 World Deaf Rugby Championship which will take place at Argentina and has task the marketing manager of Angel Group to work hand in hand with the leadership of the Association as much as the companies support to the Team is concerned .

The President of the Ghana Deaf Rugby Union , Mr Yaw Konadu express his sincere appreciation to Dr Oteng for his generous gesture towards the Team and as well seek God blessing for the humble Dr Oteng and the entire Angel Group of companies.

Mr Owusu Ansah the Secretary of the National Sports Authority , Ashanti Region who was part of the delegation which met with Dr Oteng as well express his appreciation on behalf of the NSA to Dr Oteng and the Angel Group of companies for this great support and requested from Dr that he strongly believe this is the beginning of strong working relationship between the Angel Group of companies and the Deaf Rugby Union and he assured the NSA full support in making sure this partnership goes beyond expectation.

Mr Wilson Agbesi on his side Stated he was surprised about the urgent response of Dr Oteng to the need of the Rugby Team .

He revealed that he was a bit scared when a friend of his requested he get intouch with Dr Oteng for support for the Rugby Team because he strongly believe Dr Oteng will support because of his love for Deaf people .

I become a bit bold when his number was given to me and I humbly put in a call to him and he responded positively that we should meet at his office at Kumasi which we did and God been so God he has surprise us with a physical cash of the said amount on that same day, all I can say at this moment is God continue to bless such a wonderful Personality.

I can see that sooner or later Angel Group of companies and the disability sports movement in Ghana will have a solid partnership in promoting para sports in Ghana and I will do my best in bringing all the Federations on board because I believe that is the way to go as far as para sports is concerned .

By Akakpo Agodji -Ghana Deaf Rugby Association Acting communications manager