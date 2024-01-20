31 minutes ago

Angola positioned themselves favorably for qualification to the knockout stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Mauritania at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké.

The Palancas Negras displayed determination from the start, seeking the opening goal.

Gelson Dala broke the deadlock in the 30th minute, giving Angola the lead.

However, Sidi Bouna Amar leveled the score for Mauritania in the 43rd minute just before halftime.

Angola maintained their momentum in the second half, with Dala securing his brace in the 50th minute and Gilberto extending the lead in the 53rd minute.

Despite Mauritania's efforts, Aboubakary Koita scored in the 58th minute, setting up a tense finish. Ultimately, Angola secured the 3-2 victory.

With this win, Angola joins Burkina Faso at the top of Group D with 4 points each.

The final group match between Angola and Burkina Faso will determine the group winner. Mauritania, with 0 points, remains at the bottom and will face Algeria in their last group match.