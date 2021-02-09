2 hours ago

Traders at the Kumasi Central Market have cautioned President Akufo-Addo against any attempt to reappoint the acting mayor for Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Hon Osei Assibey Antwi to head the affairs of the metropolis.

The traders have described the acting KMA boss Hon Osei Assibey Antwi as incompetent under the first term of President Akufo-Addo’s government who must be kicked out for a more competent person to take over

The call of the traders came when KMA and contractor of the 2nd phase of Kejetia project barricaded part of Central Market for demolition.

Expressing their grievances in an interview with Pure Fm, they said the KMA boss has failed to relocate them before barricading their place ahead of a planned demolition

According to the traders, the actions of KMA boss has affected business activities in the metropolis in the wake of poor sales.

“Before the commencement of the 2nd phase of Kejetia project, KMA boss Hon Osei Assibey assured us that the assembly will move us to the new Kejetia market. Now all the Kejetia market shops have been occupied by some unknown people who were not even traders at Kejetia and Central Market” they explained.

“NPP votes in Ashanti Region were reduced during 2020 elections due to bad actions and policies implement by the incompetent KMA boss Hon Osei Assibey. We are assuring the NPP that they should count us out in future elections if they retain him as Kumasi Mayor. We will teach them a lesson in 2024 “. They threatened.