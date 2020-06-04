1 hour ago

Some angry youth claiming to be supporters of Dr. Isaac Yaw Opoku, one of the parliamentary aspirants of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Offinso South Constituency in the Ashanti region, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, invoked curses on any individual or group that attempt to discourage any of the two aspirants contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon Ben Abdalla Bandah.

In their incantations, the leader of the group, Mr Offeh Collins Kingsley a.k.a Hon Bonti, an Assembly Member for Agyeimpra Electoral Area said “We invoke a curse on John Boadu, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi) and any NPP executive if they attempts to declare Ben Abdallah Banda unopposed to prevent any of the two men to contest him. His children, wife and his extended family members must be annihilated".

The disgruntled supporters, numbering more thab 100 also turned to the Offin River to invoke curses on the MP for Offinso North, Hon Augustine Collins Intim, the vetting committee and other party executives.

They invoked the curses using 1 create of eggs, 1 bottle of schnapp, 1 fowl and slaughtered a sheep to the River god.

Invoking of a curse is gradually becoming a reliable and trusted channel that disgruntled politicians and supporters resort to seek justice according to their beliefs.

Press conference

The supporting group after invoking curses, held a press conference at the constituency party office to sound their displeasure on attempt by some party executives to declare hon Ben Abdallah Banda unopposed.

The Deputy Woman Organizer for the constituency who doubles as the Assembly Member of Amoawi, Hon Patient Owusu Amponsah, addressing the Media, claimed the imposition of Mr. Ben Abdallah on the party was a recipe for disaster.

She called on President Nana Akufo Addo, the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddy Blay and the General Secretary, Mr John Boadu to reverse any attempt to declare the 3-term member of Parliament to ensure open contest.

Mrs. Amponsah added that the incumbent, Hon Abdalla has failed in his duty as MP and should be voted out for their preferred candidate, Mr Isaac Yaw Opoku to execute development for the good people in Offinso South constituency.

By: Kaakyire Kwasi Afari