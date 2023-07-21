1 hour ago

Some angry supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sagnarigu constituency in the Northern Region on Friday afternoon vandalized the party’s office in the area.

The youth alleged that the constituency executives denied them access to pick up nomination forms for one Dr. Wahab Alhassan, saying the executives want the 2020 candidate, Madam Felicia Tettey to go unopposed.

This angered the youth who vandalized the party’s office threatening that if they allow Madam Felicia to go unopposed, they will vote against her.

Abdallah Murjana who is one of the angry supporters disclosed that there were problems and mistakes from the 2020 elections which were not attended to and are being repeated.

“There were a lot of problems during the last election, and we raised concerns, but the party did not mind us. The exact problem in the constituency right now is that the party leadership wants Madam Felicia Tetteh to go unopposed without consultation.”

“We went to the party’s office this morning to pick up nomination forms, and it was locked. We called them, and they said they were coming, and we waited there for two hours, but they never came. We called Sheikh Abdul Kareem, and he told us to go and come tomorrow and this is not the NPP party that we used to know.”

She cautioned the party’s leadership to be transparent and provide a level playing field for all members who want to contest the primary in the constituency for peace to prevail.

“It is Dr. Wahab’s right to pick up a form, and it is our right to support whoever we want to support and so for peace to reign, they should allow anyone that wants to contest to pick up nomination forms.”

Source: citifmonline