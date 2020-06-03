49 minutes ago

The angry youth want the President to sack the DCE

Some youth in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South West Constituency in the Ashanti Region have locked the office of the District Chief Executive (DCE), Patrick Adusei amidst calls for his dismissal.

According to reports, the irate group stormed the office of Adusei and requested he leaves the office because the location for a new hospital which was part of the 88 hospitals promised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been moved from Mankranso the district capital to Kunsu.

The irate youth led by Collins Kojo called on the President to sack the DCE.

The leader of the group mentioned Mankranso as the location for the new hospital but they were shocked to hear that the DCE has cut sod at Kunsu for the hospital.

In the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region, two communities, Chiraa and Nsoatre are all craving for the siting of the new hospital in their respective communities.