The Ghana Football Association's decision to give out the Ghanaman Soccer Center for Excellence as an isolation center to cater for coronavirus patients faces a stern test from residents of Prampram.

Angry youth and residents of the area are up in arms with the GFA about their decision to offer their premises for such exercise.

They are calling for an immediate reversal of that decision by the FA to offer their facility as an isolation center.

The youth in Prampram have vowed to cause mayhem in the area If the GFA goes ahead to offer the center for use by the Ghana Health Service.

Barely 24 hours after the GFA offered the 1000 bed Ghanaman Soccer Center for Excellence as an isolation center, the youth are residents say they won't allow the facility to be used for such purpose.

According to the angry youth,the coronavirus disease is very contagious and as such they will not allow the facility located in their area to be used for the that purpose.

“Through our Medical Committee, we have gotten in touch with the authorities to make them aware that our facility at Prampram is available for use,” said GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo.

“The Centre of Excellence is spacious and we think, the facility can be of great help to the government in this challenging time.”

Ghana's case count for the coronavirus pandemic is on the rise currently standing at 408 with 8 people losing their lives.

The Prampram centers is at a strategic location that could serve patients from Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta regions.

With in the week, chiefs and people of Brafoyaw, a community in the Central Region, kicked against the use of Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School as an isolation camp for COVID-19 patients.