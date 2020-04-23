1 hour ago

Health workers at the Ankaase Hospital in the Afigya Kwabre South of the Ashanti Region are living in fear following robbery attacks in recent times, with one claiming the life of a staff of the hospital.

The Hospital is said to have recorded several armed robbery attacks especially this year leaving some of the victims injured and one Biomedical Scientist dead.

The deceased staff left behind a pregnant wife and two children.

At a press conference, these worried health workers said they are always in fear whenever plying the unmotorable road to work with no security.

They said their concerns to the Police Commander and the District Chief Executive in the area have all fallen on deaf ears.

These armed robbers are believed to be hiding in the bushes along the poor road networks leading to the hospital with poor lighting and would be attacking their victims who are mostly health workers from their hideouts.

According to them they have suspended their intended industrial action and suspension of services to show their displeasure due to the outbreak of the COVID -19.

"However, we are calling on the government to intensify security measures in the area as they also deliver their mandate in fronting the fight against the deadly Coronavirus," they said in a statement at the press conference.

The Ashanti Region in this year alone has recorded the murder of two health workers, the previous one was a nurse, Ruth Eshun who was gang-raped at Sewuah who was returning home from official duty.

The second one has to do with the Biomedical Scientist with the Ankaase Hospital who was shot by armed robbers while returning from an official assignment.