55 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu is currently on loan at lower tier Turkish side Ankaragucu from Azerbaijani side FK Qarabag.

His current club Ankaragucu are keen to retain the services of the forward who has been very prolific for the team as they push for promotion to the Turkish Super Liga.

In May this year his loan agreement with Akaragucu will expire and he will be required to return to his parent club after the expiration after his deal.

Qarabag are not keen to retain the service of the player but Ankaragucu are interested in keeping the Ghanaian forward.

He has been integral to the team's promotion push as he has scored 7 goals in 20 appearances.

Kwabena Owusu has played for a number of clubs in Europe with the likes of CD Leganes, Cordoba, Salamanca, Real Oviedo among others.