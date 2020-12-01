1 hour ago

The Anlo Traditional Council has barred its teeth to the immediate family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings for bypassing them to go ahead with the funeral arrangements of the former head of state.

According to the council, the former President was installed as a chief by the Anlo Traditional Council as such he must go home in accordance with the customs and traditions of the area.

In a statement released the Chiefs of Anlo say they feel disrespected for being left out of the funeral arrangement of their late kinsman.

“The statement as released is a total affront to the Anlo custom, traditions, usage and mores of our people, and we call on those behind this to take urgent remedial steps to enable us accord our dear departed a dignified sent off,” it said in a statement.

“Our anger stems from the fact that President J.J. Rawlings was not only a former Head of State and President of the Republic of Ghana, but he was also a properly installed Chief of Anlo land whose unfortunate demise must be dealt with in accordance with customs and traditions of Anlo.”

The Council further called on President Akufo-Addo to “ensure that the right procedures are adhered to”.

“The Anlo Traditional Council reserves the right to take steps to ensure that this error is remedied appropriately,” it added.

A release on Monday evening stated that the funeral of the former President will be held on Wednesday 23rd December 2020 at the State House, Accra

Jerry John Rawlings who ruled the country for nearly 19 years died on November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness aged 73.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT:

The attention of the Anlo Traditional Council has been drawn to a purported press statement announcing the details of the funeral of H. E. J.J. Rawlings in consultation with the Government.

The Anlo Traditional Council wishes to express in its strongest possible terms its total outrage for the disrespect shown to the culture, traditions, mores and usages of our practices in the release of the so-called press statement. Our anger stems from the fact that President J. J. Rawlings was not only a former Head of State and President of the Republic of Ghana, but he was also a properly installed Chief of Anlo land whose unfortunate demise must be dealt with in accordance with customs and traditions of Anlo.

It needs to be brought to the attention of the public that the traditional council had brought to the attention of the immediate family its concerns on how to proceed with the funeral arrangements and was to have met them for final input into the funeral arrangement.

The statement as released is a total affront to the Anlo custom, traditions, usage and mores of our people and we call on those behind this to take urgent remedial steps to enable us accord our dear departed a dignified sent off.

The Anlo Traditional Council reserves the right to take steps to ensure that this error is remedied appropriately. We take this opportunity to inform H. E. Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo who we know is a royal to ensure that the right procedures are adhered to.