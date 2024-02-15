2 hours ago

The Majority Chief Whip of Parliament, Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh, has expressed deep concern over the absence of local languages in school curricula, emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive assessment of the current situation.

Hon. Annoh Dompreh asserted that the legislative arm of the government should set a precedent by incorporating local languages into educational practices, citing the pivotal role language plays in national progress.

"In our drive as a country to move forward, language will be a real barrier if not properly facilitated. Hence, this call is spot on," he emphasized.

Highlighting the global context, he pointed out that many Asian countries effectively use their local languages in international conferences despite their proficiency in English. He echoed support for Hon. Ahmed's call, emphasizing that mere statements and contributions should lead to tangible actions and outcomes.

Hon. Annoh Dompreh urged the Speaker's office to guide the process forward, ensuring that the matter receives due attention and reaches a logical conclusion for the benefit of the country. Urging urgency, he advocated for the immediate implementation of teaching local languages in all international schools within the country.

"I suggest that going forward, we should remove limitations as an arm of government. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, should take the lead and make a lasting impact, creating a legacy for the 8th parliament," he proposed.

Additionally, he raised concerns about the policies of international schools that neglect teaching local languages, deeming it unacceptable. He emphasized that these schools, located on Ghanaian soil, should adhere to local policies and directives from the government and political class.