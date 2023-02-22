1 hour ago

As part of his commitment to the promotion of high-quality education in his area, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has honoured 76 students who excelled in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The first-ever Best Performing MP BECE Students Awards were given out at Djankrom in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality, where the Majority Chief Whip honored the pupils who had earned high BECE scores.

The awards were given to students who had six ones, seven ones, eight ones, and nine ones in the 2022 BECE.

The award winners were presented with laptops, mattresses, scientific calculators, a dictionary, and an envelope.

Speaking on the theme, “Prioritising Education Impacting Lives and Changing the Narrative”, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said he birthed the award in 2013 after he revisited the past BECE results of the constituents and realized it was not encouraging.

He disclosed, “So in that same year, I organized private classes for the students, and from 2013 to 2022, the BECE results from Nsawam-Adoagyiri within the Region has become the best, with us emerging first’’.

He urged the students to look beyond the laptops and pursue academic laurels that would bring honor to the constituency.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh also implored stakeholders to work together towards the better future of students in the constituency.

He also donated some equipment to the TVET students in the constituency.

Nii Okopti Akrong II (Dr), Chief of Ntoaso Traditional Area, emphasized the need for digitization to be embraced to make education a topmost focus in improving learning outcomes.

The Municipal Director of Education, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr Samuel Otopah-Ntow also lauded Mr. Annoh-Dompreh for being passionate about education in the constituency.

A student of Nana Osae-Djan Junior High School, Ms. Nancy Aloba Bonsu who received the MP’s Auspicious award is also listed for the President Independence Day Award in March for the Eastern Region.