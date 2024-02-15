2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has joined concerned Ghanaians in condemning the mismanagement of the senior national football team, the Black Stars, by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, Annoh-Dompreh, who also serves as the Majority Chief Whip, addressed the ongoing '#SaveGhanaFootball' protests on the floor of Parliament. The protesters had gathered to present a petition regarding the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Expressing his concerns, on the floor of Parliament, Annoh-Dompreh asserted that Ghana's football is currently undergoing destruction, urging the government to intervene promptly to salvage the sport.

"Let's all accept that there is something wrong with the running of our senior national team, the Black Stars. I hear all the statements about reforms. It cannot just be any reform at all. I agree there must be reforms, but we must agree on what we want to do," remarked Annoh-Dompreh.

He went on to suggest that even if it requires interference leading to potential FIFA sanctions, it should be done to safeguard Ghanaian football. Highlighting the urgency, he emphasized that whether intentional or unintentional, the national football brand is at risk.

"I'm confident in my friend, the Sports Minister. We should also not think we can simplify the matter and just zero in on the budget. The budget is a microscopic function of what we have to do," Annoh-Dompreh stressed, underlining the multifaceted nature of the challenges facing Ghanaian football.

The MP called for swift action, emphasizing that delaying addressing the issues would further jeopardize the standing of the Black Stars, who exited the last two AFCON tournaments at the group stage without a single victory. This unfortunate streak has extended Ghana’s pursuit of their fifth AFCON title for 42 years.