Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP and Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has again demonstrated his commitment towards education in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency by donating reading books to a private school in the area.

The students of Royal Stars International School on Monday, March 27, 2023, received reading books from different authors to help improve upon their reading and English speaking.

The MP made the donation to the managers of the school at a short ceremony in the Nsawam municipality.

The donation forms part of the MP’s literacy project to stock basic schools in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency with books to help the pupils cultivate the habit of reading.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh through the literacy project initiative has stocked many basic schools within the constituency with reading books.

Speaking at the presentation, the MP stated that the future of the pupils is dependent on their education now, and therefore, recommended them to begin preparing for their future by taking their studies seriously.

"Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today,"

He advised the school administration to take good care of the books so that they would last longer for the benefit of others.

The authorities expressed gratitude to the MP for coming to assist the institution and pledged to look after the books and see that their goal was achieved.