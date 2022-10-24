39 minutes ago

Despite the economic challenges that has engulfed the world, the government of Ghana keeps embarking on developmental projects in the country including the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency; and MP for the area, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh says he is impressed about it all.

According to him, the government has so far delivered on many of its campaign promises made to Ghanaians ahead of the 2016 general elections.

He noted that in the next two years when President Akufo-Addo's tenure comes to an end, all the promises made to the people by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led government would be fulfilled.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip made the assertions during the commissioning of a dormitory block at the St. Martin Senior High School Dormitory block by President Akufo-Addo on the second day of his working tour in the Eastern Region.

"I want you to cast no doubt in the person who has done it before, this building you see over here, I have had to visit the ministry of education several times and many people were even disappointed. I told them that the NPP government led by Nana Akuffo Addo will complete this project, so I am not surprised of what we are seeing today," Annoh-Dompreh said while addressing the gathering.

He continued, "When we came into power I said on one platform that 'ASEC' an industrial company which has collapsed for about twelve years under the previous government will be brought back to full operations, so I informed the President about the state of ASEC and the government has invested over 2 million dollars under Exim Bank into ASEC and as I speak to you ASEC has begun full operations and many Ghanaians have benefited to work in the company."

"Many people are complaining about their roads, but listen to me, from Nsawam Ghana Commercial Bank to Panko used to be one of our bad roads. Some time ago it was given to big Aidoo, NDC Western region chairman and he did nothing on the road, now in NPP era under Akuffo Addo we have gained 20 kilometers of asphalt to develop our inner roads.

"We will share it accordingly, so from a commercial bank to Nkyerekyere has received their first share waiting for the asphalt, from former mobile to the hospital will get theirs, from Doboro to Nsuhia which is 3 kilometers will get theirs, from Ahwirase to Daman is 1.5 kilometers the last time their road was constructed and asphalted was 1960".

"No government has been able to asphalt that road for them but I visited them and told them that the NPP government will do their road for them, I was even challenged by one NDC man who is a chief over there but today we have started work on the road with all their gutters fully constructed, we will asphalt that road very soon" he noted.

"Today when you visit all the 275 constituencies in Ghana, there is no constituency with three astroturfs even in the President's constituency there is only one astroturf, but in Nsawam Adoagyiri, we are the only constituency with four Astro turfs in Ghana," the Majority Chief whip stated.