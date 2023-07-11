1 hour ago

Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has said he will work to pass a law regulating the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes, popularly referred to as "okada".

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh, who also serves as the Majority Chief Whip, stated that he has come to the conclusion that the majority of young people participating in the okada business are dying, and that something urgently needs to be done to protect them from these hazards.

He asserted that the riders are actively helping passengers, particularly when they become stranded at various stations, and that their assistance shouldn't be disregarded.

He revealed that these okada riders give up their own lives and energy to transport passengers to their destinations, so the President must support them.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh made these remarks when he gave more than 200 helmets to some okada rides in Nsawam to support their activities.

During a brief ceremony to gift the helmets to the riders, the MP confessed that he recently got really sad when an okada rider was left to his fate at a hospital after being involved in a serious accident.

He disclosed that if it weren't for his intervention, the on-duty nurses would have left the rider unattended to, and he might have eventually died. According to him, they nearly avoided him since he was an okada rider.

He then counseled the riders to always keep a safe distance from situations that could endanger their lives as they go about their duties.

"I'm worried that we need to take action on the okada matter. As I have a close relationship with the President and the entire executive branch of government, I will make sure that the government takes action to regularize the okada business because we cannot sit by and watch what is happening," he said.

He took the opportunity to urge the drivers to be responsible, adopt all necessary safety precautions, and refrain from drinking alcohol while operating their motorcycles.

Once more, Hon. Annoh-Dompreh advised them to use the helmets for the intended purpose rather than selling them in order to preserve their lives in the event of an accident.

"The okada business is challenging, so be prepared to assist one another. The job is risky, so please as you are riding, try to stay in your designated lanes to prevent collisions," he cautioned.