2 hours ago

Former Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker, has lauded Asante Kotoko striker Albert Amoah, praising him as a highly talented player.

Amoah has been one of the standout performers in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, making a significant impact with his goal-scoring abilities.

Amoah was the hero for Kotoko in their 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, scoring the match-winning goal.

Walker, who was responsible for discovering the striker, shared the story of how he first noticed Amoah’s potential while coaching at Great Olympics.

"I remember during my time at Great Olympics, we played a game in Koforidua, and I spotted Albert Amoah playing for Kwaebibirem United FC.

I immediately told my technical team to get me that player," Walker recalled. "He joined Olympics, and he was such a good player, but unfortunately, we couldn't stay together for long."

Walker expressed that he was not surprised by Amoah’s strong start at Asante Kotoko, attributing it to his natural talent. "Albert Amoah is a talented player, and I am not surprised by his success at Kotoko," he added.

Amoah will now look to continue his impressive form as he aims to make an impact with the Black Galaxies in their upcoming 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against Nigeria.