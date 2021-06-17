1 hour ago

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has hosted the first workshop as part of its Digital Accelerator Programme.

The programme is part of ANOC's work to equip NOCs with the knowledge and tools to improve their performance on social media.

In all, 270 people took part in the workshop, from 115 NOCs and four Continental Associations.

Digital marketing agency Redtorch presented on key topics, including the importance of developing a social media strategy and content plan, how to track and measure social media progress, best practice in developing a content strategy and how to resource a social media team.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to ask questions.

"This is the first workshop that ANOC is hosting because we recognise that there is an important need from many NOCs to improve their social media," said ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg.

ANOC has launched initiatives such as the Social Media Handbook to improve the performance of NOCs ©ANOC

"Social media is a highly effective and cost-effective way for NOCs to promote their athletes and organisations and connect with their key audiences.

"By organising this workshop we can provide an important introduction to the fundamentals of social media and begin the process of increasing cooperation and exchange of ideas between NOCs."

The next Digital Accelerator Programme workshop is due to he held on June 29, with the Brazilian Olympic Committee due to present.

ANOC has created a closed LinkedIn group which will allow NOCs to share knowledge, build cooperation and seek advice.

Other initiatives the organisation has launched include a social media dashboard and a social media handbook.

By Dan Palmer