10 hours ago

Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen has challenged an assertion by historian and lawyer, Yaw Anokye Frimpong, that all Akans hail from Bono.

Speaking in an interview with the Xpress Media Network, Obiri Boahen made the point that not all Akans can be Bonos because some Akan states were present in Ghana at about the same time as the people of Bono.

He said that some of the Akan states, including Adansi, Akwamu, and Denkyira, are among the oldest in Ghana.

He added that Bono Manso, which the historian claims all Akans came from, is only one state which later became known as Techiman.

"Adansi was there, so were Akwamu and Denkyira before Asante came. Asante came in 1700. So once again, Asante is a child. Adansi, Akwamu, and Denkyira are very old. Dagombas are old, so are Nanumbas and Mamprusis.

"Now, Bono Manso later became the Techiman we have now, so if someone says all Akans are from Techiman, it is a lie. Some Akans came from Bono Manso.

He added, "Bono Manso was close to Tano Obuasi; they were here around 1300/1400. But in 1300/1400, Tuabodom was there, Tano Obuasi was there, Tano Bossom was there. So, when Lawyer Anokye Frimpong says that all Akans are from Techiman, it is a lie. He is telling lies; it is not true."

What Anokye Frimpong said:

Speaking in an interview with GTV’s Kafui Day, shared on Facebook on October 17, 2023, Anokye Frimpong indicated that Ashanti emanated from the Bono tribe.

He said that a group of clans from the Bono tribe decided to come together to defend themselves from attacks by other clans, which led to the birth of the Ashanti Kingdom.

"Ashanti is simply one of the many Akan states that originated from the Bono area. All Akans are Bono people to start with, and among the Bono are those who broke away and went to unite because of war.

"Asante means ‘those who united because of war’. Ashantis is an anglicisation of Asante, which means because of war," he said.

The historian said that Ashanti broke away not because they wanted to take over the world but because they wanted their independence.

He added that the people of Dormaa, who are now in the Bono Region, used to live close to Ashantis, and they were also attacking them.

"When the Ashanti people settled in the Amansiaa area – today between Esumaja and Bekwai – they were living among the Adansi people and the Denkyira people. And we learn from history that the Dankyiras actually conquered all of them.

"And we learn from history that at any point in time, the Dankyirahene was asking them for their favourite wife and gold… the Dormaa people were also attacking them… So, the Ashantis (the Amansia people) felt they had to come together because of the many wars against them," he said.

Source: Ghanaweb